Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
44.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Ebuka Okorie scores 30, Chisom Okpara has 20, and Stanford tops CSUN 88-80

Sponsored by:
By AP News

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Ebuka Okorie scored 30 points, Chisom Okpara added 20, and Stanford rallied in the second half to defeat Cal State Northridge 88-80 on Saturday night.

Okorie, a freshman who scored a season-high 32 points in a win against Colorado last time out, made 9 of 18 shots overall, including 4 of 9 3-pointers, and added 8 of 10 free throws.

Okpara was 4 for 11 from the field and made 11 of 14 free throws.

Stanford buried 5 of 6 3-pointers in the first 3 1/2 minutes of the second half, erasing a five-point halftime deficit and taking a 52-44 lead. The Cardinal’s lead was 69-59 after Okorie hit a 3-pointer with 9 1/2 minutes remaining.

The Matadors scored the next 10 points to tie it but the Cardinal never surrendered the lead, going back ahead 79-72 at the under-4 timeout. CSUN got within 79-76 with 3:15 remaining before Stanford pulled away with a 3-pointer by Benny Gealer and four free throws from Aidan Cammann.

Larry Hughes II led CSUN (8-6) with 26 points, including six 3-pointers. Joshua O’Garro scored 15 points, Davius Loury and Mahmoud Fofana 11 each and Josiah Davis 10.

Gealer scored 13 for Stanford (11-2) and Ryan Agarwal had 10 points plus eight rebounds.

There were five lead changes in the early going before CSUN outscored Stanford 13-3 over a 4-minute stretch of the first half, building a 24-16 lead 10 minutes into the game. The Matadors led 36-31 at halftime.

Up next

Stanford: Notre Dame visits on Tuesday in an ACC opener.

CSUN: The Matadors return to Big West Conference play when they visit UC Davis on Thursday. ___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.