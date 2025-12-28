Ebuka Okorie scores 30, Chisom Okpara has 20, and Stanford tops CSUN 88-80

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Ebuka Okorie scored 30 points, Chisom Okpara added 20, and Stanford rallied in the second half to defeat Cal State Northridge 88-80 on Saturday night.

Okorie, a freshman who scored a season-high 32 points in a win against Colorado last time out, made 9 of 18 shots overall, including 4 of 9 3-pointers, and added 8 of 10 free throws.

Okpara was 4 for 11 from the field and made 11 of 14 free throws.

Stanford buried 5 of 6 3-pointers in the first 3 1/2 minutes of the second half, erasing a five-point halftime deficit and taking a 52-44 lead. The Cardinal’s lead was 69-59 after Okorie hit a 3-pointer with 9 1/2 minutes remaining.

The Matadors scored the next 10 points to tie it but the Cardinal never surrendered the lead, going back ahead 79-72 at the under-4 timeout. CSUN got within 79-76 with 3:15 remaining before Stanford pulled away with a 3-pointer by Benny Gealer and four free throws from Aidan Cammann.

Larry Hughes II led CSUN (8-6) with 26 points, including six 3-pointers. Joshua O’Garro scored 15 points, Davius Loury and Mahmoud Fofana 11 each and Josiah Davis 10.

Gealer scored 13 for Stanford (11-2) and Ryan Agarwal had 10 points plus eight rebounds.

There were five lead changes in the early going before CSUN outscored Stanford 13-3 over a 4-minute stretch of the first half, building a 24-16 lead 10 minutes into the game. The Matadors led 36-31 at halftime.

Up next

Stanford: Notre Dame visits on Tuesday in an ACC opener.

CSUN: The Matadors return to Big West Conference play when they visit UC Davis on Thursday. ___

