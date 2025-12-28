Skip to main content
Liberty outlasts Florida International 97-94 in OT in Conference USA opener

By AP News

MIAMI (AP) — Brett Decker Jr. had 27 points and Kaden Metheny scored seven of his 25 in overtime as Liberty rallied to beat Florida International 97-94 on Sunday in a Conference USA opener.

Decker shot 9 of 18 from the field, including 5 for 11 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the free-throw line for the Flames (9-3, 1-0). Metheny made 8 of 15 from the floor, including 6 for 13 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line, adding six assists and three steals. Colin Porter went 5 of 12 from the field (4 for 10 from 3-point range) to finish with 16 points.

Eric Dibami led the way for the Panthers (7-5, 0-1) with 21 points and nine rebounds. Corey Stephenson added 17 points and 11 rebounds. Larry Olayinka finished with 16 points and six rebounds.

Metheny led Liberty with 13 second-half points and Josh Smith hit the game-tying layup with eight seconds remaining in the second half to send the game to overtime tied at 82-all. Metheny scored his seven the overtime points while going 2 of 2 from the field.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

