Kayden Mingo, Eli Rice lead Penn State over North Carolina Central 90-67

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Freshman Kayden Mingo had 19 points, Eli Rice scored a career-high 18 and Penn State pulled away in the second half to beat North Carolina Central 90-67 on Monday.

Mingo made 8 of 12 shots with three 3-pointers for the Nittany Lions (9-4), who improve to 7-1 at home. He added five assists and six steals. Rice, a sophomore, sank 5 of 7 shots with four 3-pointers.

Penn State reserves Dominick Stewart and freshman Milih Tunca scored 11 and 10, respectively. Freddie Dilione V totaled 10 points and five assists.

Khouri Carvey had 13 points and nine rebounds before fouling out to pace the Eagles (4-11), now 0-9 on the road. Dionte Johnson and reserve Kelechi Okworogwo both had 11 points and Kyric Davis scored 10

Carvey scored seven to help North Carolina Central jump out to a 17-6 lead.

Rice made two 3-pointers and two free throws as the Nittany Lions responded with a 13-0 run to take a two-point lead. Stewart sank a 3-pointer to push Penn State’s advantage to 34-24, but Johnson hit from distance to finish a 9-2 spurt in the final four minutes and N.C. Central trailed 36-33 at halftime.

Mingo hit two 3-pointers in the first three minutes of the second half as Penn State upped its lead to 46-35. The Eagles twice cut the deficit to seven before the Nittany Lions took control, playing with a double-digit lead over the final 13:17.

Up next

Penn State: Hosts No. 20 Illinois on Saturday in Big Ten Conference play.

North Carolina Central: Hosts Norfolk State on Saturday in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference opener.

___

