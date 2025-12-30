South Florida earns 111-50 win against Division-II Georgia College

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Izaiyah Nelson scored 25 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, CJ Brown added 22 points 10 rebounds and eight assists, and South Florida beat Georgia College 111-50 on Monday.

Brown shot 8 of 12 from the field, including 3 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the foul line and added three steals. Josh Omojafo shot 5 for 8 (0 for 3 from 3-point range), made 13 of 15 from the free-throw line, and finished with 23 points for the Bulls (8-5).

The Bobcats were led in scoring by James Nichols and Luke Krawczyk, who finished with 11 points apiece. Khalil Green finished with nine points.

South Florida took the lead for good about six minutes into the game and it was 61-31 at halftime, with Nelson racking up 21 points. South Florida extended its lead to 81-39 during the second half, fueled by a 9-0 scoring run. Devin Haid scored a team-high 13 points in the second half as South Florida closed out the win.

