Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
56.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Enright scores 19 in Austin Peay’s 83-62 victory over FGCU

Sponsored by:
By AP News

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Enright’s 19 points helped Austin Peay defeat FGCU 83-62 on Thursday.

Enright went 7 of 14 from the field (5 for 12 from 3-point range) for the Governors (12-6, 6-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Rashaud Marshall scored 14 points and added eight rebounds. Zyree Collins shot 4 of 11 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 12 points, while adding five assists and three steals.

Rahmir Barno led the way for the Eagles (8-12, 2-5) with 14 points, five assists and three steals. Jordan Ellerbee added 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.