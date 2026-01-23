Skip to main content
Asman's 18 help Lipscomb down Stetson 79-74 in OT

By AP News

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Grant Asman scored 18 points to help Lipscomb defeat Stetson 79-74 in overtime on Thursday.

Titas Sargiunas sank a long 3-pointer with 0.9 seconds left in regulation to tie it at 68-all for Lipscomb. Ethan Duncan added a go-ahead 3-pointer in overtime.

Asman also added six rebounds and four steals for the Bisons (13-7, 6-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Duncan scored 13 points while going 5 of 11 (3 for 9 from 3-point range). Sargiunas shot 4 for 16 (2 for 9 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Collin Kuhl led the Hatters (7-13, 3-4) in scoring, finishing with 22 points and 14 rebounds. Alex Doyle added 15 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for Stetson. Jake Johnson had 12 points and nine rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

