Kaden Metheny scores 22 to lead Liberty past Jacksonville State 78-69

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Kaden Metheny scored 22 points to help Liberty defeat Jacksonville State 78-69 on Sunday.

Metheny shot 7 for 13 (5 for 9 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Flames (11-3, 3-0 Conference USA). Brett Decker Jr. added 16 points and Colin Porter scored 13.

The Gamecocks (7-7, 2-1) were led in scoring by Emondrek Erkins-Ford, who finished with 24 points and two blocks. Jacksonville State also got 22 points from Anthony Bryant. Mostapha El Moutaouakkil had eight points and eight rebounds.

Porter’s 3-pointer with 19:14 remaining in the second half gave Liberty the lead for good at 30-27.

By The Associated Press