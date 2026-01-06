Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
53.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

No. 9 Michigan rallies from an early deficit and beats Minnesota 70-60

Sponsored by:
By AP News

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Olivia Olson had 21 points and four rebounds as No. 9 Michigan rallied from an early deficit and defeated Minnesota 70-60 on Monday night.

Mila Holloway and Syla Swords added 12 points apiece as Michigan (12-2, 3-1 Big Ten) bounced back from their second loss of the season. The Wolverines were coming off a 64-52 loss to Washington on Thursday that snapped a seven-game win streak.

Grace Grocholski scored 22 points on 8-for-15 shooting and had eight rebounds and two assists for the Golden Gophers (10-4, 1-2).

Trailing 19-10 after the first quarter, the Wolverines went on a 13-0 run and took a 23-22 lead on Te’Yala Delfosse’s free throw with 3:44 left in the quarter. Michigan’s defense forced four turnovers during that stretch and limited Minnesota to just 3 of 14 shooting from the field in the second quarter. The score remained close the rest of the period until Swords banked in a deep 3-pointer to give Minnesota a 29-28 lead at the break.

The Gophers, who averaged a Big Ten-leading 9.8 turnovers entering the game, had 10 turnovers in the first half and 17 overall. Michigan ranks first in the Big Ten and ninth nationally in forcing turnovers, at a pace of 25.4 per game.

Despite Olson scoring nine quick points on 4-of-4 shooting to begin the third quarter, Minnesota used an 8-2 run late in the frame to keep the game tight. The Wolverines entered the fourth quarter up 44-43.

In the fourth quarter, Michigan’s half-court offense finally found consistent success as the Wolverines shot 7 for 7 from the field to open the period and build a 10-point lead. The Wolverines got scoring from six players in the fourth, led by Swords’ six points.

Up next

Michigan: At Penn State on Thursday.

Minnesota: Hosts Northwestern on Thursday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

By TAYLOR DANIELS
Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.