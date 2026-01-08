Jacoby Hill scores 19 as Jacksonville State takes down Florida International 71-64

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Jacoby Hill scored 19 points as Jacksonville State beat Florida International 71-64 on Wednesday.

Hill finished 8 of 10 from the field for the Gamecocks (8-7, 3-1 Conference USA). Mostapha El Moutaouakkil scored 18 points and added six rebounds. Emondrek Erkins-Ford shot 1 of 2 from the field and 8 for 9 from the line to finish with 10 points.

Zawdie Jackson led the way for the Panthers (9-6, 2-2) with 19 points and two steals. Florida International also got 17 points from Corey Stephenson. Ashton Williamson put up 10 points, four assists and two steals.

A 20-2 run in the first half gave Jacksonville State a six-point lead. The teams entered the break with Jacksonville State ahead 31-25, while El Moutaouakkil led their club in scoring with eight points. Jacksonville State used a 12-0 second-half run to come back from a three-point deficit and take the lead at 53-44 with 9:36 left in the half before finishing off the victory. Hill scored 14 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press