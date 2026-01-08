Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Partly Cloudy
Sponsored By:

Jacoby Hill scores 19 as Jacksonville State takes down Florida International 71-64

Sponsored by:
By AP News

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Jacoby Hill scored 19 points as Jacksonville State beat Florida International 71-64 on Wednesday.

Hill finished 8 of 10 from the field for the Gamecocks (8-7, 3-1 Conference USA). Mostapha El Moutaouakkil scored 18 points and added six rebounds. Emondrek Erkins-Ford shot 1 of 2 from the field and 8 for 9 from the line to finish with 10 points.

Zawdie Jackson led the way for the Panthers (9-6, 2-2) with 19 points and two steals. Florida International also got 17 points from Corey Stephenson. Ashton Williamson put up 10 points, four assists and two steals.

A 20-2 run in the first half gave Jacksonville State a six-point lead. The teams entered the break with Jacksonville State ahead 31-25, while El Moutaouakkil led their club in scoring with eight points. Jacksonville State used a 12-0 second-half run to come back from a three-point deficit and take the lead at 53-44 with 9:36 left in the half before finishing off the victory. Hill scored 14 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.