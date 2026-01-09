Skip to main content
Money Williams scores 35, Montana downs Idaho 79-73

By AP News

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Money Williams’ 35 points led Montana over Idaho 79-73 on Thursday.

Williams added five assists for the Grizzlies (9-7, 3-0 Big Sky Conference). Te’Jon Sawyer went 7 of 10 from the field to add 16 points. Kenyon Aguino finished with 13 points.

Jackson Rasmussen led the way for the Vandals (9-6, 1-1) with 16 points and seven rebounds. Brody Rowbury added 15 points and seven rebounds for Idaho. Isaiah Brickner had 14 points and three steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

