Lamin Sabally, Kosy Akametu post double-doubles to power Iona to 71-53 victory over Niagara

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Lamin Sabally and Kosy Akametu posted double-doubles to power Iona to a 71-53 victory over Niagara on Friday night.

Sabally finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds, while Akametu totaled 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Gaels (11-6, 3-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Luke Jungers shot 4 for 5, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

The Purple Eagles (4-11, 1-4) were led by Justin Page with 15 points, six rebounds and five assists. Reggie Prudhomme had 11 points and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press