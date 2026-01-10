Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
41.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Lamin Sabally, Kosy Akametu post double-doubles to power Iona to 71-53 victory over Niagara

Sponsored by:
By AP News

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Lamin Sabally and Kosy Akametu posted double-doubles to power Iona to a 71-53 victory over Niagara on Friday night.

Sabally finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds, while Akametu totaled 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Gaels (11-6, 3-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Luke Jungers shot 4 for 5, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

The Purple Eagles (4-11, 1-4) were led by Justin Page with 15 points, six rebounds and five assists. Reggie Prudhomme had 11 points and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.