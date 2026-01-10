Skip to main content
Ziare Wells scores 23 as Oakland rolls to 97-72 victory over Cleveland State

By AP News

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Ziare Wells had 23 points to propel Oakland to a 97-72 victory over Cleveland State on Friday night.

Wells also added eight rebounds and three steals for the Golden Grizzlies (9-8, 5-1 Horizon League). Michael Houge totaled 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Brody Robinson scored 13.

Dayan Nessah finished with 16 points for the Vikings (5-12, 1-5). Preist Ryan added 15 points, six rebounds and four assists. Tre Beard pitched in with 11 points and four steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

