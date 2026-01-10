Brandon Rechsteiner, Carey Booth help Colorado State rally late to beat UNLV 70-62

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Brandon Rechsteiner had 15 points, Carey Booth scored 13 and Colorado State used a late 7-0 run to beat UNLV 70-62 on Friday night.

Booth went 3 for 3 from 3-point range and grabbed six rebounds for the Rams (11-5, 2-3 Mountain West Conference) and Rechsteiner added four assists. Reserve Rashaan Mbemba had 11 points and Josh Pascarelli scored 10.

Issac Williamson led the Rebels (7-8, 2-2) with 14 points off the bench. Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn had 13 points and reserve Al Green hit two 3-pointers and scored 12.

Booth, Rechsteiner and Pascarelli all scored eight points in the first half to help Colorado State take a 32-29 lead. Green scored nine points before the break for UNLV. Jase Butler had a three-point play in the 7-0 run to help the Rams pull away from a 61-61 tie in the final 1:54.

