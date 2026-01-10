Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
37.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Brandon Rechsteiner, Carey Booth help Colorado State rally late to beat UNLV 70-62

Sponsored by:
By AP News

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Brandon Rechsteiner had 15 points, Carey Booth scored 13 and Colorado State used a late 7-0 run to beat UNLV 70-62 on Friday night.

Booth went 3 for 3 from 3-point range and grabbed six rebounds for the Rams (11-5, 2-3 Mountain West Conference) and Rechsteiner added four assists. Reserve Rashaan Mbemba had 11 points and Josh Pascarelli scored 10.

Issac Williamson led the Rebels (7-8, 2-2) with 14 points off the bench. Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn had 13 points and reserve Al Green hit two 3-pointers and scored 12.

Booth, Rechsteiner and Pascarelli all scored eight points in the first half to help Colorado State take a 32-29 lead. Green scored nine points before the break for UNLV. Jase Butler had a three-point play in the 7-0 run to help the Rams pull away from a 61-61 tie in the final 1:54.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.