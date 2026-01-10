Honor Huff and Brenen Lorient help West Virginia beat No. 22 Kansas 86-75

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Honor Huff scored 17 of his 23 points in the second half, Brenen Lorient added 18 points and West Virginia used a big second-half run to defeat No. 22 Kansas 86-75 on Saturday.

The Mountaineers (11-5, 2-1 Big 12) beat the Jayhawks (11-5, 1-2) for the third straight time, improving to 8-4 in games played in Morgantown.

Treysen Eaglestaff scored 12 points and Harlan Obioha had 11 points and 10 rebounds for West Virginia.

Freshman Darryn Peterson scored 23 points, Tre White added 18 and Melvin Council Jr. had 11 for Kansas, which lost its second straight road game.

White’s 3-pointer gave Kansas its largest lead, 59-51, before West Virginia scored 16 unanswered points to move ahead to stay. Jasper Floyd, held scoreless until that point, had seven points during the run that put the Mountaineers ahead 67-59 with 8:36 left.

Kansas got no closer than six points the rest of the game. West Virginia made 11 of 12 free throws over the final two minutes.

The Jayhawks were outrebounded 38-32 for the game and shot just 31% (9 of 29) after halftime.

West Virginia entered the game with the nation’s fifth-best scoring defense, allowing 61.5 points per game. But Kansas scored 30 points in the paint in the first half alone.

The lead changed seven times over a three-minute span late in the first half before Peterson, who made just one of his first six shots, closed the first half strong. He scored seven points over the final four minutes, including a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer for a 43-39 lead.

Up next

Kansas hosts No. 3 Iowa State on Tuesday.

West Virginia plays three of its next four on the road, starting Tuesday at No. 7 Houston.

