Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
57.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Jalen Griffith scores 21, Western Michigan earns 79-62 victory against Eastern Michigan

Sponsored by:
By AP News

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Jalen Griffith’s 21 points helped Western Michigan defeat Eastern Michigan 79-62 on Saturday.

Griffith also added six rebounds and five assists for the Broncos (7-9, 1-3 Mid-American Conference). Jayden Brewer added 12 points while shooting 4 of 8 from the field and 4 for 8 from the line to go with eight rebounds. Carson Vis had 11 points.

Mohammad Habhab led the Eagles (8-9, 2-3) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and nine rebounds. Addison Patterson added 17 points, seven rebounds, eight assists and two steals for Eastern Michigan.

Griffith scored six points in the first half and Western Michigan went into halftime trailing 36-30. Griffith scored 15 points in the second half to help lead Western Michigan to a 17-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.