Kingsbury’s 22 lead The Citadel over Western Carolina 79-77 in OT

By AP News

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Carter Kingsbury scored 22 points as The Citadel beat Western Carolina 79-77 in overtime on Saturday.

Kingsbury also contributed six rebounds for the Bulldogs (4-13, 1-3 Southern Conference). Braxton Williams scored 21 points and added five rebounds. Sola Adebisi shot 3 of 6 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 10 points, while adding nine rebounds. The Bulldogs snapped a six-game skid.

Marcus Kell led the Catamounts (5-10, 1-3) in scoring, finishing with 24 points and two steals. Cord Stansberry added 23 points and two steals for Western Carolina. Adbulai Fanta Kabba finished with eight points, six rebounds and two steals.

The game was tied at 71 after regulation.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

