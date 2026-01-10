Skip to main content
Liotopoulos scores 17 as St. John’s beats Creighton 90-73

Sponsored by:
By AP News

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Lefteris Liotopoulos’ 17 points off of the bench helped St. John’s to a 90-73 victory against Creighton on Saturday.

Liotopoulos shot 6 for 10, including 5 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Red Storm (11-5, 4-1 Big East Conference). Oziyah Sellers scored 16 points while shooting 6 for 11, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc and added six rebounds and five assists. Zuby Ejiofor shot 4 of 8 from the field and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Isaac Traudt led the way for the Bluejays (10-7, 4-2) with 14 points. Blake Harper added 12 points for Creighton.

St. John’s took the lead with 8:21 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Sellers led in scoring with 14 points in the first half to help put the Red Storm up 52-34 at the break. St. John’s pulled away with a 12-3 run in the second half to extend a 13-point lead to 22 points. They were outscored by Creighton in the second half by a one-point margin, but still wound up on top, as Ejiofor led the way with a team-high eight second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

