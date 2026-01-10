Skip to main content
Howell scores 24, North Alabama takes down Bellarmine 82-73

By AP News

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Dallas Howell scored 24 points as North Alabama beat Bellarmine 82-73 on Saturday.

Howell finished 8 of 9 from 3-point range for the Lions (6-9, 1-3 Atlantic Sun Conference). Corneilous Williams scored 20 points while going 7 of 12 and 6 of 9 from the free-throw line and added 15 rebounds. Canin Jefferson had 17 points and shot 5 for 12 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line. The Lions stopped a five-game skid with the victory.

Brian Waddell led the Knights (6-10, 1-3) in scoring, finishing with 20 points. Jack Karasinski added 17 points and six rebounds for Bellarmine. Kenyon Goodin also recorded 17 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

