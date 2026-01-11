Moore scores 19 as Western Kentucky defeats UTEP 68-56

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Teagan Moore’s 19 points off of the bench helped Western Kentucky to a 68-56 victory against UTEP on Saturday.

Moore also added seven rebounds and three steals for the Hilltoppers (10-6, 3-2 Conference USA). Armelo Boone added nine points while going 3 of 15 from the floor, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and 2 for 3 from the free-throw line while they also had 14 rebounds. Terrion Murdix shot 4 of 10 from the field to finish with eight points, while adding four steals.

Jamal West finished with 15 points and six rebounds for the Miners (5-11, 1-4). LA Hayes added 13 points, seven rebounds and three steals for UTEP. Elijah Jones finished with nine points and three blocks.

LJ Hackman scored eight points in the first half and Western Kentucky went into the break trailing 35-31. Moore led Western Kentucky with 13 points in the second half as the Hilltoppers outscored UTEP by 16 points over the final half.

By The Associated Press