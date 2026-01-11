Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
54.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Lipscomb defeats FGCU 84-77

Sponsored by:
By AP News

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Charlie Williams had 27 points in Lipscomb’s 84-77 victory against Florida Gulf Coast on Saturday.

Williams also contributed seven rebounds and three blocks for the Bisons (10-7, 3-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Titas Sargiunas went 6 of 14 from the field (6 for 10 from 3-point range) to add 19 points. Grant Asman had 14 points and shot 5 for 11, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc.

The Eagles (7-10, 1-3) were led in scoring by J.R. Konieczny, who finished with 26 points, 10 rebounds and four steals. Rahmir Barno added 15 points, seven assists and five steals for FGCU. Rory Stewart also had 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.