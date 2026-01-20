Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Partly Cloudy
46.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Te’Jon Sawyer, Money Williams lead Montana to 98-72 romp over Northern Arizona

Sponsored by:
By AP News

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Te’Jon Sawyer had 27 points, Money Williams scored 25 and Montana rolled to a 98-72 victory over Northern Arizona on Monday night.

Sawyer also had six rebounds for the Grizzlies (10-9, 4-2 Big Sky Conference). Williams shot 8 for 12 with two 3-pointers and went 7 of 9 from the free-throw line, adding six assists. Tyler Thompson scored 11.

Karl Markus Poom had 16 points to lead the Lumberjacks (6-14, 0-7), who have lost seven in a row. Diego Campisano added 14 points and Brennan Peterson scored 12.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.