Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
44.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt scores 24 as Hampton knocks off North Carolina A&T 82-61

Sponsored by:
By AP News

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt came off the bench to score 24 points and help lead Hampton to an 82-61 victory over North Carolina A&T on Monday night.

Gaines-Wyatt also had five assists for the Pirates (9-10, 3-3 Coastal Athletic Association). Michael Eley shot 8 for 16, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc to add 18 points.

Dwayne Pierce finished with 16 points in a sixth straight loss for the Aggies (7-10, 0-6). Trent Middleton had 14 points and Zamoku Weluche-Ume scored 10.

Hampton took the lead with 5:26 left in the first half and did not trail again. Gaines-Wyatt led the team with 11 points for a 43-34 advantage at the break.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.