Cottle’s 28 lead Kennesaw State over Jacksonville State 88-82

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Simeon Cottle scored 28 points as Kennesaw State beat Jacksonville State 88-82 on Saturday.

Cottle shot 6 for 12 (5 for 9 from 3-point range) and 11 of 12 from the free-throw line for the Owls (10-6, 2-3 Conference USA). RJ Johnson scored 16 points while shooting 5 for 11 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 8 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds. Frankquon Sherman shot 3 of 6 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line to finish with 12 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Mostapha El Moutaouakkil finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds for the Gamecocks (8-8, 3-2). Anthony Bryant added 11 points for Jacksonville State. Emondrek Erkins-Ford had 11 points as did Jacoby Hill.

Cottle scored the final six points for Kennesaw State to finish off the victory.

