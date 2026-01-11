Skip to main content
Cottle’s 28 lead Kennesaw State over Jacksonville State 88-82

By AP News

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Simeon Cottle scored 28 points as Kennesaw State beat Jacksonville State 88-82 on Saturday.

Cottle shot 6 for 12 (5 for 9 from 3-point range) and 11 of 12 from the free-throw line for the Owls (10-6, 2-3 Conference USA). RJ Johnson scored 16 points while shooting 5 for 11 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 8 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds. Frankquon Sherman shot 3 of 6 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line to finish with 12 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Mostapha El Moutaouakkil finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds for the Gamecocks (8-8, 3-2). Anthony Bryant added 11 points for Jacksonville State. Emondrek Erkins-Ford had 11 points as did Jacoby Hill.

Cottle scored the final six points for Kennesaw State to finish off the victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

