Searles scores 24, Nicholls State beats New Orleans 90-77

By AP News

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Searles had 24 points in Nicholls State’s 90-77 victory against New Orleans on Saturday.

Searles had four steals for the Colonels (8-8, 7-0 Southland Conference). Zee Hamoda scored 20 points while going 7 of 11 (4 for 6 from 3-point range). Zaiden Cross had 12 points and went 4 of 10 from the field (4 for 8 from 3-point range).

Coleton Benson finished with 26 points for the Privateers (6-11, 3-4). MJ Thomas and TJ Cope also recorded 12 points apiece.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

