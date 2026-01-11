Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
Sponsored By:

Jestin Porter helps Clemson up winning streak to 7 with 76-61 victory over Notre Dame

Sponsored by:
By AP News

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Jestin Porter had 26 points and five steals, and Clemson upped its winning streak to seven with a 76-61 victory over Notre Dame on Saturday night.

Porter made 9 of 14 shots with two 3-pointers and all six of his free throws for the Tigers (14-3, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference).

RJ Godfrey scored 16 on 6-for-8 shooting for Clemson and Carter Welling pitched in with 14 points and six rebounds.

Jalen Haralson had 18 points to lead the Fighting Irish (10-6, 1-2). Logan Imes scored 13 and Carson Towt totaled nine points and 10 rebounds.

Porter had 12 points and Godfrey scored 10 to help Clemson take a 39-34 lead into halftime. Haralson had 12 points to lead Notre Dame.

Carter Welling made the second of two free throws to put the Tigers up 18-17 with 11:25 left and they never trailed again.

Porter scored after Godfrey grabbed an offensive rebound and Clemson took its first double-digit lead at 50-39 with 14:12 left to play. Notre Dame got no closer than seven from there.

The Tigers turned 14 Notre Dame turnovers into 18 points and outscored the Irish 34-18 in the paint.

Up next

Clemson: Hosts Boston College on Tuesday.

Notre Dame: Hosts Miami on Tuesday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.