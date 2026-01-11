Johnson scores 17 as Bradley knocks off Northern Iowa 75-69

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Jaquan Johnson’s 17 points helped Bradley defeat Northern Iowa 75-69 on Saturday.

Johnson had six rebounds and five assists for the Braves (12-6, 5-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Ahmet Jonovic added 16 points while shooting 5 of 7 from the field and 6 for 7 from the line and had nine rebounds. Alex Huibregtse shot 3 for 8, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

Trey Campbell led the Panthers (12-5, 4-2) in scoring, finishing with 18 points. Ben Schwieger added 12 points and 10 rebounds for Northern Iowa. Leon Bond III finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

Bradley went into halftime ahead of Northern Iowa 40-37. Huibregtse scored eight points in the half. The second half featured eight lead changes and was tied five times before Bradley secured the victory. Johnson scored 11 second-half points to help seal the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press