Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
Sponsored By:

Momoh and UIC win 63-59 in OT against Illinois State

Sponsored by:
By AP News

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Abdul Momoh scored 15 points and Mekhi Lowery added six points in the overtime as UIC took down Illinois State 63-59 on Saturday.

Momoh added six rebounds for the Flames (7-10, 2-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Elijah Crawford scored 10 points, finishing 5 of 12 from the floor.

The Redbirds (12-5, 4-2) were led by Mason Klabo, who recorded 15 points. Ty Pence added 13 points for Illinois State. Johnny Kinziger also had 11 points, five assists and two steals.

Henderson scored seven points in the first half for UIC, who led 28-25 at the break. UIC was outscored by three points in the second half and the teams finished regulation tied at 51. Lowery finished 2 of 2 from the field on the way to six points in the overtime.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.