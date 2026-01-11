Skip to main content
Anderson puts up 22 as North Dakota beats Kansas City 81-79

By AP News

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Garrett Anderson had 22 points in North Dakota’s 81-79 victory over UMKC on Saturday night.

Greyson Uelmen made a pair of free throws for North Dakota to end the scoring with 14 seconds left. Karmello Branch missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer for the Roos.

Anderson also had four steals for the Fightin’ Hawks (9-11, 3-1 Summit League). Uelmen added 13 points and Zach Kraft finished with 12 points on four 3-pointers. Josh Jones scored 11 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

CJ Evans led the Roos (4-14, 1-3) with 24 points and seven assists. Kansas City also got 20 points from Branch. Jayson Petty also had 18 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

