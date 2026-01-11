Skip to main content
Kanaan Carlyle scores 17 to lead Florida Atlantic to 89-78 victory over Memphis

By AP News

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Kanaan Carlyle had 17 points in Florida Atlantic’s 89-78 win against Memphis on Sunday.

Carlyle shot 8 for 16, including 1 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Owls (11-6, 3-1 American Conference). Xander Pintelon totaled 13 points and eight rebounds. Devin Vanterpool hit two 3-pointers and scored 12.

Aaron Bradshaw led the way for the Tigers (7-8, 2-1) with 21 points. Dug McDaniel added 12 points, four assists and four steals. Quante Berry had nine points.

Florida Atlantic took the lead for good with 16:45 to go in the first half. The score was 36-34 at halftime, with Vanterpool racking up seven points. Florida Atlantic turned a four-point second-half lead into an 11-point advantage with a 7-0 run to make it a 53-42 lead with 14:38 left in the half. Pintelon scored 11 second-half points in the win.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

