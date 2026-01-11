Okot, Edwards lead sluggish No. 3 South Carolina to 20th straight win over Georgia 65-43

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Madina Okot had 14 points and 10 rebounds while Joyce Edwards scored 14 as No. 3 South Carolina won its 20th straight over Georgia 65-43 on Sunday.

It was was sluggish offense performance for the Gamecocks (17-1, 4-0 Southeastern), who overcame 38% shooting — they came in second in the SEC at 52.6% from the field — and hit just two of their 17 3-point attempts.

Still, South Carolina’s trademark defense played havoc on the Lady Bulldogs (15-3, 1-3), who had averaged almost 78 points a game this season but were held to their lowest total of the season.

Ta’Niya Latson, the Florida State transfer, returned to the court after missing the past three games with a left ankle sprain. She finished with nine points.

Okot had her 13th double-double this season.

Rylie Theuerkauf led Georgia with 16 points.

Georgia, off to its best start since with 2009-10 season, made three of its first four shots by pushing the pace to lead 7-3. That’s when things fell apart for the Lady Bulldogs. They committed eight turnovers over the next eight minutes as South Carolina took off on a 15-0 run to take control.

The Lady Bulldogs shot 23%$ (6 of 26) and committed 11 turnovers, just two shy of their game average this season.

The Gamecocks weren’t much better, at one point missing 12 straight shots in the second quarter before Raven Johnson’s basket less than two minutes before the break. Despite the struggled, South Carolina led 30-14 at halftime.

South Carolina will need to be sharper next time out with No. 2 Texas coming to Colonial Life Arena on Thursday night. The Longhorns are the only team to beat the Gamcocks this season in a 66-64 defeat in Las Vegas this past November.

Up next

Georgia: Returns home to play No. 18 Ole Miss on Sunday.

South Carolina: Will face No. 2 Texas at home in SEC showdown on Thursday night.

