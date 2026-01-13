Skip to main content
Carvey, Lattimore lead North Carolina Central over Morgan State 89-78

By AP News

BALTIMORE (AP) — Khouri Carvey had 21 points and Gage Lattimore scored 20 to lead North Carolina Central to an 89-78 victory over Morgan State on Monday night.

Carvey added eight rebounds and three steals for the Eagles (7-11, 3-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Lattimore hit two 3-pointers and grabbed six rebounds. Kelechi Okworogwo shot 6 of 6 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line to finish with 17 points.

Alfred Worrell Jr. led the way for the Bears (4-13, 1-2) with 29 points and six rebounds. Christian Meeks added 12 points and eight rebounds. Elijah Davis posted a double-double with 11 points and 10 assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

