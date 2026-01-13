Benson hits go-ahead 3-pointer, scores 30 to lead New Orleans over Southeastern Louisiana 79-76

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Coleton Benson buried a go-ahead 3-pointer with two seconds left and scored 30 to rally New Orleans to a 79-76 victory over Southeastern Louisiana on Monday night.

Benson shot 8 of 18 from the field, including 4 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 10 for 11 from the free-throw line for the Privateers (7-11, 4-4 Southland Conference). MJ Thomas added 12 points and 12 rebounds. Churchill Abass scored 11.

Isaiah Gaines led the Lions (5-12, 2-6) with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Jalen Forrest added 12 points and Kyle Edison scored nine.

___

By The Associated Press