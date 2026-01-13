Skip to main content
Benson hits go-ahead 3-pointer, scores 30 to lead New Orleans over Southeastern Louisiana 79-76

By AP News

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Coleton Benson buried a go-ahead 3-pointer with two seconds left and scored 30 to rally New Orleans to a 79-76 victory over Southeastern Louisiana on Monday night.

Benson shot 8 of 18 from the field, including 4 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 10 for 11 from the free-throw line for the Privateers (7-11, 4-4 Southland Conference). MJ Thomas added 12 points and 12 rebounds. Churchill Abass scored 11.

Isaiah Gaines led the Lions (5-12, 2-6) with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Jalen Forrest added 12 points and Kyle Edison scored nine.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

