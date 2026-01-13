Skip to main content
Shogbonyo scores 16 as Texas A&M-Corpus Christi beats East Texas A&M 61-50

Sponsored by:
By AP News

COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Nick Shogbonyo scored 16 points to help Texas A&M-Corpus Christi defeat East Texas A&M 61-50 on Monday night.

Shogbonyo also had six rebounds and three steals for the Islanders (9-8, 5-3 Southland Conference). Mason Gibson addd 10 points and Sheldon Williams scored nine.

Ronnie Harrison Jr. led the way for the Lions (7-11, 2-6) with 12 points and seven rebounds. Noah Pagotto added 11 points and nine rebounds. Gianni Hunt also had 11 points and five steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

