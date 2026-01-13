Shogbonyo scores 16 as Texas A&M-Corpus Christi beats East Texas A&M 61-50

COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Nick Shogbonyo scored 16 points to help Texas A&M-Corpus Christi defeat East Texas A&M 61-50 on Monday night.

Shogbonyo also had six rebounds and three steals for the Islanders (9-8, 5-3 Southland Conference). Mason Gibson addd 10 points and Sheldon Williams scored nine.

Ronnie Harrison Jr. led the way for the Lions (7-11, 2-6) with 12 points and seven rebounds. Noah Pagotto added 11 points and nine rebounds. Gianni Hunt also had 11 points and five steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press