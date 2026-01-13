Larry Johnson’s double-double propels McNeese to 94-68 romp over Nicholls

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Larry Johnson scored 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to help McNeese beat Nicholls 94-68 on Monday night.

DJ Richards hit four 3-pointers and scored 20 for the Cowboys (14-3, 7-1 Southland Conference), adding three steals. Tyshawn Archie went 5 of 10 from the field (1 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

Christian Winborne had 17 points and five assists to lead the Colonels (8-9, 7-1), who saw a five-game winning streak end. Zee Hamoda had 11 points and three steals, while Trae English added 11 points, five assists and four steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press