Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
44.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Larry Johnson’s double-double propels McNeese to 94-68 romp over Nicholls

Sponsored by:
By AP News

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Larry Johnson scored 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to help McNeese beat Nicholls 94-68 on Monday night.

DJ Richards hit four 3-pointers and scored 20 for the Cowboys (14-3, 7-1 Southland Conference), adding three steals. Tyshawn Archie went 5 of 10 from the field (1 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

Christian Winborne had 17 points and five assists to lead the Colonels (8-9, 7-1), who saw a five-game winning streak end. Zee Hamoda had 11 points and three steals, while Trae English added 11 points, five assists and four steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.