Jaquan Sanders scores 24 to lead Florida A&M over Grambling 91-84

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Jaquan Sanders scored 24 points and Florida A&M beat Grambling 91-84 on Monday night.

Sanders shot 7 of 15 from the field, including 4 for 11 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the free-throw line for the Rattlers (5-9, 2-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Micah Octave scored 20 points and added eight rebounds. Kaleb Washington finished with 18 points.

Jamil Muttilib totaled 22 points and three steals to pace the Tigers (8-9, 2-2). Derrius Ward added 21 points and five assists, while Randarius Jones scored 10.

By The Associated Press