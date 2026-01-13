Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
46.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Jaquan Sanders scores 24 to lead Florida A&M over Grambling 91-84

Sponsored by:
By AP News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Jaquan Sanders scored 24 points and Florida A&M beat Grambling 91-84 on Monday night.

Sanders shot 7 of 15 from the field, including 4 for 11 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the free-throw line for the Rattlers (5-9, 2-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Micah Octave scored 20 points and added eight rebounds. Kaleb Washington finished with 18 points.

Jamil Muttilib totaled 22 points and three steals to pace the Tigers (8-9, 2-2). Derrius Ward added 21 points and five assists, while Randarius Jones scored 10.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.