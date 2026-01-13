Skip to main content
Kintavious Dozier scores 31 to lead Alabama A&M over Jackson State 100-91

By AP News

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Kintavious Dozier scored 31 points to lead Alabama A&M over Jackson State 100-91 on Monday night.

Dozier shot 9 of 14 from the field, including 4 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 9 for 10 from the free-throw line for the Bulldogs (9-8, 2-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). James Graham added 15 points and eight rebounds. Koron Davis made 11 of 12 free throws, scoring 15 with six rebounds.

Daeshun Ruffin led the Tigers (3-13, 2-1) with a career-high 39 points and 10 assists. It was his third straight game with 30-plus points. Tamarion Hoover added 15 points. Dorian McMillian had 14 points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

