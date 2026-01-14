Skip to main content
Devin Askew scores 20 off bench to spark Villanova to 88-82 victory over Providence

By AP News

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Devin Askew scored 20 points off the bench to help Villanova beat Providence 88-82 on Tuesday night.

Askew also had seven assists for the Wildcats (14-3, 5-1 Big East Conference). Tyler Perkins contributed 15 points and eight rebounds. Duke Brennan finished 6 of 8 from the floor, scoring 14 points and adding eight rebounds.

The Friars (8-9, 1-5) were led by Jaylin Sellers with 24 points. Jamier Jones added 23 points and Stefan Vaaks scored 21.

Villanova went into halftime ahead of Providence 46-34. Askew scored 10 points in the half. Brennan led the way with 12 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

