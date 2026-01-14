Nate Ament scores 23, 10 in 2OTs, as No. 24 Tennessee tops Texas A&M 87-82

Skip to main content
By AP News
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nate Ament scored 23 points, 10 of which came in the two overtime periods, as No. 24 Tennessee beat Texas A&M, 87-82 on Tuesday night.

Ja’Kobi Gillespie scored 18, Bishop Boswell had 13 points and 11 rebounds and Felix Okpara had 10 points and 12 rebounds for the Volunteers (12-5, 2-2 in Southeastern Conference), who outrebounded the Aggies 60-35.

The Aggies (13-4, 3-1), who had their six-game winning streak snapped, were led by Jacari Lane with 20 points, Pop Isaacs with 16 and Ruben Dominguez with 15.

The Vols had a chance to win the game at the end of the first overtime when Ament’s 10-foot jumper rattled around the rim and fell off, sending the game to the second extra period at 75-75.

Tennessee had a shot to win the game in regulation. With the score tied at 71, Gillespie missed a 3-pointer just before the buzzer.

Midway through the first half Tennessee had hit 3 of its first 17 shots from the field and trailed 13-8. The Aggies finished the half shooting nearly as well from 3-point (7 of 20, 35%) as overall (11 of 30, 37%) and led 34-30.

The Aggies had won three SEC games by a combined 12 points. One of those was a two-point win over Auburn.

Inconsistency has plagued Tennessee this season. The Vols average 18.3 assists a game, but only had eight in last week’s 24-point loss to Florida. Also, Tennessee big men Okpara, J.P. Estrella, DeWayne Brown III and Jaylen Carey combine to average 20.2 rebounds a game. Against the Gators, they combined for just 10.

Texas A&M: The Aggies are at Texas on Saturday.

Tennessee: The Vols will be at home Saturday against Kentucky.

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

By AL LESAR
Associated Press

