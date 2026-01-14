Philon and Sherrell each set career highs in No. 18 Alabama’s 97-82 win over Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Labaron Philon Jr. scored a career-high 32 points, Aiden Sherrell also set a career-best with 22 points and No. 18 Alabama used a big run spanning halftime to beat Mississippi State 97-82 on Tuesday night.

Alabama trailed by 14 points with eight minutes left in the first half before closing on a 21-5 run to take a 36-34 lead at halftime. Philon scored 12 points in the first half, with nine coming in the final five minutes. Mississippi State went 2 of 13 from the field in the closing minutes.

Alabama also started the second half by scoring 13 of the opening 15 points to extend its lead to 49-36. Sherrell scored eight points during the run and Philon gave Alabama a 14-point lead with 16 minutes remaining.

The Crimson Tide led by double figures for the final 18 minutes and scored 61 second-half points.

Mississippi State forward Brandon Walker was ejected with 15 minutes left in the second half after a review of a hard foul on Amari Allen’s drive to the basket. Allen made both free throws and Jalil Bethea converted a layup for a four-point possession and a 57-42 lead.

Aden Holloway added 15 points and Allen finished with 13 points and 13 rebounds for Alabama (12-5, 2-2 Southeastern Conference). Starters Latrell Wrightsell (right leg) and Taylor Bol Bowen (left hand) did not play.

Josh Hubbard scored 23 points and Jayden Epps added 13 for Mississippi State (10-7, 2-2).

Alabama has won the last nine games in the series with Mississippi State dating to 2021-22 season.

Up next

Alabama: At Oklahoma on Saturday.

Mississippi State: Stays home to play Mississippi on Saturday.

