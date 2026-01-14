Hall scores 22 as New Mexico knocks off Grand Canyon 87-64

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Jake Hall had 22 points in New Mexico’s 87-64 win against Grand Canyon on Tuesday night.

Hall shot 7 for 12 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Lobos (14-3, 5-1 Mountain West Conference). Uriah Tenette shot 4 for 8 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line to add 14 points. JT Rock shot 5 for 8, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points, while adding four blocks.

Jaden Henley finished with 17 points and six rebounds for the Antelopes (10-6, 3-2). Grand Canyon also got 13 points from Makaih Williams. Brian Moore Jr. finished with 11 points.

New Mexico took the lead 42 seconds into the game and did not trail again. Hall led the Lobos with 10 points in the first half to help put them up 38-33 at the break. New Mexico pulled away with a 10-0 run in the second half to extend a 15-point lead to 25 points. The Lobos outscored Grand Canyon by 18 points in the final half, as Hall led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press