Murauskas scores 21 as Saint Mary’s beats San Francisco 82-68 for 8th straight win

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Paulius Murauskas had 21 points, Joshua Dent added 19 points, seven assists and four steals, and Saint Mary’s beat San Francisco 82-68 on Tuesday night to extend its win streak to eight game.

Murauskas shot 7 for 17 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line and Dent made 4 of 7 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 10 for 10 from the line. Mikey Lewis had 14 points and shot 4 of 7 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 6 from the line for the Gaels (17-2, 6-0 West Coast Conference).

The Dons (12-8, 4-3) were led by Tyrone Riley IV, who recorded 16 points. Ryan Beasley added 15 points and seven assists for San Francisco. David Fuchs had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Saint Mary’s took the lead less than seven minutes into the game and did not trail again. Murauskas led the Gaels with 13 points in the first half to help put them up 42-28 at the break. Saint Mary’s pulled away with a 7-0 run in the second half to extend an 11-point lead to 18 points. They closed out the victory over San Francisco from there, as Dent led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press