Dybantsa scores 25 as No. 11 BYU rallies in 2nd half for 76-70 win over TCU

PROVO, Utah (AP) — AJ Dybantsa scored 17 of his 25 points in the second half as No. 11 BYU surged past TCU for a 76-70 victory Wednesday night.

Richie Saunders had 18 points and Robert Wright III added 15 points, six rebounds and six assists to help the Cougars (16-1, 4-0 Big 12) win their 13th consecutive game.

Xavier Edmonds led the Horned Frogs (11-6, 1-3) with 19 points and eight rebounds. Micah Robinson had 10 points and six boards off the bench.

TCU lost its third straight and dropped to 1-4 against Top 25 opponents.

BYU struggled on offense in the first half and didn’t make a 3-pointer until Wright connected with 5:18 left. The Cougars went 1 of 11 from long distance before halftime and trailed 36-30 at the break.

The game began to turn in BYU’s favor during a 9-0 run midway through the second. The spurt featured two finishes through contact by Dybantsa and a 3-pointer from Mihailo Boskovic.

Saunders, who went 1 for 6 from beyond the arc, hit his only 3 with 2:14 remaining to give the Cougars a 70-63 lead. Keba Keita had a block with 1:11 left to seal the win and finished with 10 rebounds.

Up next

TCU plays at Utah on Saturday.

BYU visits No. 15 Texas Tech on Saturday.

By CARSON HILTON

Associated Press