Luke Moore’s 19 lead Central Arkansas over Jacksonville 62-60

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Luke Moore scored 19 points as Central Arkansas beat Jacksonville 62-60 on Thursday.

Moore shot 6 for 11 (3 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Bears (8-10, 3-2 Atlantic Sun Conference). Camren Hunter scored 13 points and added eight rebounds. Cole McCormick finished with 12 points.

Hayden Wood led the Dolphins (6-12, 1-4) in scoring, finishing with 18 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Evan Sterck added 12 points, six rebounds and two steals for Jacksonville. Chris Lockett Jr. finished with 11 points and three steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press