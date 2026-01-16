Harris scores 38, South Alabama knocks off Arkansas State 91-87 in OT

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Chaze Harris’ 38 points led South Alabama over Arkansas State 91-87 in overtime on Thursday.

Harris had six rebounds, five assists, and three steals for the Jaguars (13-5, 4-2 Sun Belt Conference). Adam Olsen shot 4 of 12 from the field, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 6 from the line to add 14 points. Jayden Cooper had 11 points and shot 3 of 12 from the field, including 1 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 6 from the line.

The Red Wolves (12-6, 4-2) were led by Jaxon Ellingsworth, who recorded 18 points and 13 rebounds. Royal Blue Smith added 18 points for Arkansas State. Kyle Hayman also recorded 15 points and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press