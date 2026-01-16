Skip to main content
Harris scores 38, South Alabama knocks off Arkansas State 91-87 in OT

By AP News

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Chaze Harris’ 38 points led South Alabama over Arkansas State 91-87 in overtime on Thursday.

Harris had six rebounds, five assists, and three steals for the Jaguars (13-5, 4-2 Sun Belt Conference). Adam Olsen shot 4 of 12 from the field, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 6 from the line to add 14 points. Jayden Cooper had 11 points and shot 3 of 12 from the field, including 1 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 6 from the line.

The Red Wolves (12-6, 4-2) were led by Jaxon Ellingsworth, who recorded 18 points and 13 rebounds. Royal Blue Smith added 18 points for Arkansas State. Kyle Hayman also recorded 15 points and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

