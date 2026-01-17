Skip to main content
George’s 21 lead New Haven past Wagner 80-74

By AP News

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Najimi George’s 21 points helped New Haven defeat Wagner 80-74 on Saturday.

George also contributed five assists for the Chargers (8-10, 3-2 Northeast Conference). Kheni Briggs added 19 points while going 6 of 9 from the floor, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range, and 4 of 4 from the line.

Nick Jones finished with 20 points and two steals for the Seahawks (6-10, 1-4). Jaden Baker added 18 points and four assists for Wagner. Michael Cooper also had 10 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

