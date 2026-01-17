Skip to main content
Hinton scores 27, Harvard beats Princeton 87-80 in OT

By AP News

BOSTON (AP) — Robert Hinton’s 27 points helped Harvard defeat Princeton 87-80 in overtime on Saturday.

Hinton went 12 of 19 from the field (3 for 6 from 3-point range) for the Crimson (9-8, 2-1 Ivy League). Chandler Pigge scored 21 points and added 11 rebounds, five assists, and four steals. Thomas Batties II shot 6 for 14 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 2 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 18 points, while adding nine rebounds.

Landon Clark finished with 19 points and eight rebounds for the Tigers (6-12, 2-1). Malik Abdullahi added 18 points and 10 rebounds for Princeton. Jackson Hicke had 17 points.

Princeton outscored Harvard 15-8 in overtime.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

