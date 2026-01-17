Skip to main content
Jacksonville wins 90-68 against North Alabama

By AP News

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Hayden Wood scored 25 points as Jacksonville beat North Alabama 90-68 on Saturday.

Wood shot 8 of 12 from the field, including 6 of 7 from 3-point range, and went 3-for-3 from the line for the Dolphins (7-12, 2-4 Atlantic Sun Conference). Charles Caporaso scored 13 points while shooting 6 of 8 from the field and added eight rebounds. Allen Udemadu finished 5 of 6 from the floor to finish with 12 points.

Corneilous Williams finished with 17 points and six rebounds for the Lions (6-11, 1-5). Kevin de Kovachich added 17 points and two steals for North Alabama. Dallas Howell also recorded 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

