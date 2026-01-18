Okojie’s 25 lead Mercer past UNC Greensboro 102-92

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Baraka Okojie’s 25 points helped Mercer defeat UNC Greensboro 102-92 on Saturday.

Okojie shot 5 of 14 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 14 for 18 from the line for the Bears (12-7, 4-2 Southern Conference). Armani Mighty scored 20 points while shooting 7 of 7 from the field and 6 for 11 from the line and added 13 rebounds. Zaire Williams had 17 points and shot 5 of 7 from the field, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line.

The Spartans (7-12, 3-3) were led by KJ Younger, who posted 21 points and two steals. UNC Greensboro also got 18 points and four assists from Lilian Marville. Justin Neely also recorded 13 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Valentino Pinedo had 13 points and seven rebounds.

Okojie his team with 15 points in the first half to help put them ahead 51-37 at the break.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press