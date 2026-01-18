Skip to main content
Sakenis scores 19, SIU-Edwardsville downs Southeast Missouri State 68-55

Sponsored by:
By AP News

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Arnas Sakenis’ 19 points helped SIU-Edwardsville defeat Southeast Missouri State 68-55 on Saturday.

Sakenis added eight rebounds and three blocks for the Cougars (11-8, 4-4 Ohio Valley Conference). Tyler King scored 16 points, shooting 5 for 10 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line. Darrion Baker went 5 of 7 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

Luke Almodovar led the Redhawks (9-10, 4-4) in scoring, finishing with 14 points. BJ Ward added nine points for Southeast Missouri State. Braxton Stacker also had nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

