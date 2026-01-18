Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
60.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

McComb puts up 19 in Norfolk State’s 89-82 win against South Carolina State

Sponsored by:
By AP News

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Anthony McComb III scored 19 points as Norfolk State beat South Carolina State 89-82 on Saturday.

McComb shot 2 of 8 from the field and went 14 for 15 from the line for the Spartans (8-12, 2-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Elijah Jamison scored 14 points and added five rebounds. Mykel Jenkins shot 4 for 6 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

The Bulldogs (3-16, 2-2) were led by Jayden Johnson, who recorded 16 points, five assists and two steals. South Carolina State also got 15 points from James Morrow, and Noah Treadwell recorded nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.